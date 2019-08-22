XRP Price Tops $0.27 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Koineks, Bitbns and Bitso. XRP has a market cap of $11.65 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00266426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01335961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00095559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019910 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,376,954 coins and its circulating supply is 42,890,708,341 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ripple China, DragonEX, Bitso, ZB.COM, Bitlish, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Independent Reserve, Coinone, BTC Markets, RippleFox, Liquid, ABCC, Bithumb, FCoin, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTurk, Koinex, Koineks, Poloniex, BCEX, CoinBene, Cryptomate, C2CX, Bitsane, Coindeal, HitBTC, CEX.IO, MBAex, OTCBTC, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, BitFlip, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Korbit, Binance, Vebitcoin, Covesting, Bitbank, Exmo, Braziliex, Bits Blockchain, Bitfinex, Coinhub, BitMarket, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, Bitstamp, Bitbns, B2BX, LakeBTC, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Exrates, Kuna, Gatehub, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), CoinFalcon, Coinsuper, Cryptohub, Stellarport, Tripe Dice Exchange, Kraken, Ovis, Coinsquare, Bitinka and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

