Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 52,367 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,367 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $252,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,706 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,881,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,387,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.