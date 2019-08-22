Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $8.12. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 281 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.653 dividend. This is a positive change from Yanzhou Coal Mining’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

