YEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, YEE has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $118,856.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DEx.top, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.04925165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000880 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DigiFinex, DEx.top, Huobi, FCoin, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.