YGGDRASH (YEED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,828.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.80 million and $89,828.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.