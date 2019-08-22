York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures."

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YORW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised York Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

York Water stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $490.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.20. York Water has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. Research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in York Water by 2,848.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 186.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of York Water by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

