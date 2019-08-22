Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,977. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $531,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,584 shares in the company, valued at $592,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 151,578 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 563,511 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 714,665 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

