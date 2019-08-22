Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at about $11,076,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 102,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 80,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.48. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

