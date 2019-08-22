Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. EPR Properties reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

EPR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $147,094.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $147,172.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $570,820 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

