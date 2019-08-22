Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 73,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,742. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,922. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,089,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,229,640,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,326,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,394,000 after buying an additional 403,302 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.