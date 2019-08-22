Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $15.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.69 million and the highest is $16.16 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $61.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.16 million to $62.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.50 million, with estimates ranging from $67.16 million to $69.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

LMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

LMRK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,266. The firm has a market cap of $417.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 257.89%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

