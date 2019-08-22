Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.59. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,912. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.