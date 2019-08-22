Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

NYSE SPR traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.62. 1,804,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,719. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Natixis boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 261.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 297,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,045 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,641,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,531,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

