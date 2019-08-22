Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,423. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,627.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

