Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Amdocs posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,967. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.