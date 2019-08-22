Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.56.

NYSE RL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,772. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $139.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,282 shares of company stock valued at $49,686,745. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.