Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after acquiring an additional 77,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

