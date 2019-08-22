Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.36 Million

Brokerages expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will announce sales of $74.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners reported sales of $60.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $293.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.20 million to $313.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $355.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 401,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

