Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $887.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post sales of $887.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $893.45 million. Pool reported sales of $811.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.55. 2,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,597. Pool has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.84.

Pool declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,362,220.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,978.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,958 shares of company stock worth $9,559,485. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

