Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) to Sell

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Atomera stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 63,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.70. Atomera has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 13.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,659,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 93.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

