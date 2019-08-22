Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Sell

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $301.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 546,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

