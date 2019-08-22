Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) to “Hold”

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCZY traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 4,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

ABCAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

