Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Hold”

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.35.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,260,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,607,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 411,306 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,599,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,661,000 after purchasing an additional 157,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 907,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

