Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to Buy

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNMF. Macquarie cut Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $2.97.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

