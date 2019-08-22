Zacks: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NGM Biopharmaceuticals an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Svennilson bought 29,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $418,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 597,893 shares of company stock worth $8,245,610 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $229,762,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $17,691,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,140,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,109,000.

Shares of NYSE:NGM traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 3,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,628. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

