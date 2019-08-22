Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $105,118.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $105,118.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

