Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $1,079,971.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $1,079,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.84. 1,636,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,292. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $90,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 90.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

