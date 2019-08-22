Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 114.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 111% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $46,565.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.01339911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022254 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.