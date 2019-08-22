Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.26.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

