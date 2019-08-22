ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $2.57. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

