Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 773 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. 23,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 51.96 and a current ratio of 51.96. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

