Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 606 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InVitae were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in InVitae by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in InVitae in the first quarter worth $8,545,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in InVitae in the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get InVitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 113,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,517. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $345,537.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,547 shares of company stock worth $3,215,811. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.