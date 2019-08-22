Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GreenSky by 155.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 662,260 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 15,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. GreenSky Inc has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 93.12% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.