Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 469,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 108,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $1,846,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 8,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $458,850.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,033 shares of company stock worth $29,008,299 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

GHDX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 4,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

