Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $93,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

