Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yext were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,221,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,663 shares of company stock worth $12,977,559 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 224,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.14. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.