Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 3,718 Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,236,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,542,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:DBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 79,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Designer Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,320,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Designer Brands Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.