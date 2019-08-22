Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,289 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,115,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,037 shares of company stock worth $2,557,519. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $824.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

