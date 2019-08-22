Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,808 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after buying an additional 467,553 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,555,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 201,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 944,091 shares of the software’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 118,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $4,296,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

In related news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 20,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $847,407.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,135 shares of company stock worth $17,342,171 in the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

