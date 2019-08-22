Zurcoin Price Tops $0.0004 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zurcoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zurcoin has a total market cap of $34,789.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Zurcoin

ZUR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

