-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million.

DFRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $9,585,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,892,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 111,242.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 844,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,198,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFRG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 8,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.73.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.