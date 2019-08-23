-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.28). T2 Biosystems reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T2 Biosystems.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

TTOO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.18. 1,139,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lau Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.