$14.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post $14.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $15.50 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $14.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $56.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $61.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $65.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $108.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. 76,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

