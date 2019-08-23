15,278 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 196.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

