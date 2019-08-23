23,743 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,523,000 after buying an additional 175,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 122,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at $334,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $110,279.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $70.96. 92,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,457. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

