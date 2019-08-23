2,416 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.3% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

VRP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.20. 23,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,650. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

