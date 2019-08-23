$25.70 Million in Sales Expected for Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will post sales of $25.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.89 million. Quest Resource posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year sales of $105.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $105.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.63 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $127.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Resource.

QRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

QRHC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 11,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.47. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 72.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 248,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

