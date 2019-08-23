283 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by MRA Associates USA LLC

MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.24. 414,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,756. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,152 shares of company stock worth $26,858,293. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.