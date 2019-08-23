$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to report sales of $3.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $36.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.06 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 127.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. TheStreet cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $445,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 3,300 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $61,446.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 145,427 shares of company stock worth $2,515,550. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.10. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.