338 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by MRA Associates USA LLC

MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,711,000 after buying an additional 864,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,996,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,928 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,030,000 after acquiring an additional 120,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,584,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

